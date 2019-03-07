Raye Hopper McMurray



Rutherfordton, NC - Raye Hopper McMurray, 91, widow of John Blayne McMurray, of Rutherfordton, NC, died Monday, March 4, 2019.



Born in Rutherford County, NC, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Ellen Bland Hopper. Raye lived in Greenville her whole married life and raised her family there, only to spend her last ten years in Polk County, NC.



She was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church. Raye loved her family and the Lord. Although she moved to Polk County, NC, she loved and missed her Greenville church family at St. Mark United Methodist Church.



Raye is survived by two daughters, Donice Winslow and spouse, Penny Bostain, of Greenville and Sharon Capps and husband, Michael, of Rutherfordton, NC; four grandchildren, Justin, Philip, and Patrick Winslow and Carrie Brown Gilliland; and twelve great grandchildren.



In addition to her parents and loving husband of 66 years, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dr. C.B. Hopper, and a sister, Betty Harrill.



The memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church. A private burial will be held.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Rd., Forest City, NC 28043.



Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 7, 2019