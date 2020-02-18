|
|
Raye Parker Hellams
- - Mrs. Raye Parker Hellams, age 98, widow of Charlton "Charlie" Hellams, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Heartland Healthcare of Union.
Mrs. Hellams was born in Anderson, September 7, 1921, a daughter of the late Clyde Lee Parker and Anna Belle Lee Shirley Parker. She was an active volunteer and a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Marsha Hellams Purvis (Gabe) of McClellanville, and Jan Hellams Kennedy (Pat) of Moore; two step-granddaughters, Mary Kennedy Easley (Jason) and Kerry Kennedy Gromley (Chris) and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 201 S. Church St., Union, SC 29379.
