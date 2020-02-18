Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Raye Hellams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raye Parker Hellams

Raye Parker Hellams Obituary
Raye Parker Hellams

- - Mrs. Raye Parker Hellams, age 98, widow of Charlton "Charlie" Hellams, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Heartland Healthcare of Union.

Mrs. Hellams was born in Anderson, September 7, 1921, a daughter of the late Clyde Lee Parker and Anna Belle Lee Shirley Parker. She was an active volunteer and a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Marsha Hellams Purvis (Gabe) of McClellanville, and Jan Hellams Kennedy (Pat) of Moore; two step-granddaughters, Mary Kennedy Easley (Jason) and Kerry Kennedy Gromley (Chris) and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 201 S. Church St., Union, SC 29379.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. (www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
