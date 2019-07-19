Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Raymond A. Bruce Obituary
Raymond A. Bruce

Greer - Raymond A. Bruce, 78, of Greer, went home to meet his Lord and Savior on July 18, 2019 at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.

A native of Greenville County, son of the late Fort S. and Anne Cannon Bruce, he retired from BellSouth/AT&T then began residential home building which was his joy. Mr. Bruce was a Mason and member of Bear Creek Bible Church.

Surviving are his wife, Lynn Pearson Bruce of the home; four sons, Marty Bruce, David Bruce and Keith Bell all of Greer and Kevin Bell of Cowpens; a brother, Michael Bruce (Angela) of Columbus, N.C.; a sister, Kathy Hahn of Travelers Rest; one grandson, Garrett Bell; three granddaughters, Kendall Kirby, Zoe Bell and Dakota Bell; and a great-grandson, Luke Shelton.

Mr. Bruce was predeceased by one grandson, Nick Bruce.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Pastor Jimmy Cooke and Zeno Harrison. Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Honorary escort will be Paris High School Class of 1959.

Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Saturday at The Wood Mortuary.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to Greer Community Ministries, P.O. Box 1373, Greer, S.C. 29652.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 19, 2019
