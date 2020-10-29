Raymond A. Denny Jr.
Greenville - Raymond Denny, former sales executive in the electronics industry passed away October 26 in Greenville. Born in New York City September 18, 1930, he was the son of Raymond and Hazel Ladner Denny. He graduated from Iona College where was a member of the 1954 championship debating team and President of the Young Republicans of NY.
He developed his business career with Union Carbide as sales manager for consumer products. His position as the first sales manager of Kemet Electronics brought him from Ohio to Greenville, later declaring he did not plan to live anywhere else. He later founded Electronic Marketing Associates, a successful electronics sales firm covering the south.
He was a lifelong member of Toastmasters, the English Speaking Union and a member of the Furman University Learning in Retirement program, lecturing on cathedral history and the origins of Christianity in England. He was member of First Presbyterian Church of Greenville. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Peggy, sons Robert of Raleigh and Tony (Beverly) of Columbia, and grandchildren Leah Grace and Marshall Denny. Memorial gifts may be made to www.firstpresgreenville.org