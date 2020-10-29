1/1
Raymond A. Denny Jr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond A. Denny Jr.

Greenville - Raymond Denny, former sales executive in the electronics industry passed away October 26 in Greenville. Born in New York City September 18, 1930, he was the son of Raymond and Hazel Ladner Denny. He graduated from Iona College where was a member of the 1954 championship debating team and President of the Young Republicans of NY.

He developed his business career with Union Carbide as sales manager for consumer products. His position as the first sales manager of Kemet Electronics brought him from Ohio to Greenville, later declaring he did not plan to live anywhere else. He later founded Electronic Marketing Associates, a successful electronics sales firm covering the south.

He was a lifelong member of Toastmasters, the English Speaking Union and a member of the Furman University Learning in Retirement program, lecturing on cathedral history and the origins of Christianity in England. He was member of First Presbyterian Church of Greenville. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Peggy, sons Robert of Raleigh and Tony (Beverly) of Columbia, and grandchildren Leah Grace and Marshall Denny. Memorial gifts may be made to www.firstpresgreenville.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Greenville News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved