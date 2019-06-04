|
Raymond "Van" Chandler IV
Greenville - Raymond Vandiver "Van" Chandler IV, 38, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Van was born in Greenville to Raymond Vandiver "Pete" Chandler III and Christie Rimmer Chandler.
He was a US Navy Veteran, a member of the American Legion and recipient of a scholarship with Unbroken Warriors. He attended Mauldin High School and Greenville Technical College, and was a member of Mauldin Church of God.
Surviving, in addition to his mother and father, are daughter, Camille Chandler; one sister, Elizabeth C. Burns (Jody); his aunt and uncles, Mr. & Mrs. Don Alford, Mr. and Mrs. Dugger Rimmer, Carol Graham (Matt), Dalby Etheridge (Don); a niece, Logan Burns and many beloved cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sylvia Littlejohn for the loving care given to Van while he was ill.
Funeral services will be 12:30 noon Wednesday, at Mauldin Church of God officiated by Rev. Bobby Johnson. Burial will follow with military honors at Cannon Memorial Park. The family will receive friends starting at 11am Wednesday at Mauldin Church of God.
Memorials may be made to Mauldin Church of God, 411 East Butler Road Mauldin SC 29622 or Unbroken Warriors at www.unbrokenwarriors.org
Fletcher Funeral Service.
Published in The Greenville News on June 4, 2019