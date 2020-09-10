Raymond Francis Thompson
Kinards - Raymond Francis Thompson, 78, of Kinards, SC, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 peacefully at home. Born December 3, 1941 in the Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Raymond Charles and Anne Marie Thompson and was the widower of Justine Helena Thompson.
Raymond served in the U.S. Navy for five and a half years between 1959 and 1969. He worked in the field of computer programming for over 30 years. A 40-year member of the Church of Scientology, Raymond achieved a level of Clear, ridding himself of the irrationalities that hold one back in life. He was a staunch advocate for the rights of children through his support of Citizens Commission on Human Rights. Raymond believed the foundation of all learning is the understanding of words. His dictionary was a constant companion and he loved to teach new words to anyone who would listen. He said often that any day something was learned was a day worth living. Raymond loved children, reading, history, freedom and technology.
He is survived by his 10 children, D. Audry Thompson, Rose M. Wolfe (Nathan), Charles V. Thompson (Breanne), Clayton M. Thompson, Shielagh A. Clark (Patrick), Rachael R. Thompson (Timothy "TJ" Grandy), Bradley J. Thompson (Gracie), Cameron F. Thompson, Sara E. Thompson, Gloria E. Jarvis (Terry), his two sisters and 16 grandchildren.
A service to celebrate and honor Ray's life will be held at the Westville Funeral Home, 6010 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611 Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond's name can be made to Citizens Commission on Human Rights (www.cchrint.org/cchrint-donate/
).