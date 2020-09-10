1/
Raymond Francis Thompson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Francis Thompson

Kinards - Raymond Francis Thompson, 78, of Kinards, SC, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 peacefully at home. Born December 3, 1941 in the Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Raymond Charles and Anne Marie Thompson and was the widower of Justine Helena Thompson.

Raymond served in the U.S. Navy for five and a half years between 1959 and 1969. He worked in the field of computer programming for over 30 years. A 40-year member of the Church of Scientology, Raymond achieved a level of Clear, ridding himself of the irrationalities that hold one back in life. He was a staunch advocate for the rights of children through his support of Citizens Commission on Human Rights. Raymond believed the foundation of all learning is the understanding of words. His dictionary was a constant companion and he loved to teach new words to anyone who would listen. He said often that any day something was learned was a day worth living. Raymond loved children, reading, history, freedom and technology.

He is survived by his 10 children, D. Audry Thompson, Rose M. Wolfe (Nathan), Charles V. Thompson (Breanne), Clayton M. Thompson, Shielagh A. Clark (Patrick), Rachael R. Thompson (Timothy "TJ" Grandy), Bradley J. Thompson (Gracie), Cameron F. Thompson, Sara E. Thompson, Gloria E. Jarvis (Terry), his two sisters and 16 grandchildren.

A service to celebrate and honor Ray's life will be held at the Westville Funeral Home, 6010 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611 Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond's name can be made to Citizens Commission on Human Rights (www.cchrint.org/cchrint-donate/).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Service
10:00 AM
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved