Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:15 PM
Graceland Cemetery West
Raymond Frank Winkler Obituary
Raymond Frank Winkler

Greenville - Raymond Frank Winkler, 91, widower of Frances I. Winkler, of Greenville, passed away, Saturday, June 15, 2019.

He was a son of the late Oscar and Exie Winkler.

Raymond served in the United States Army and was a member of the Shriner's Club.

He is survived by two daughters, Shirley Weaver of San Diego, CA, and Susan Finley (Lenny) of Easley, SC; a son, John T. Winker of San Diego, CA; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Rolland, and many other loving family members.

In addition to his parents, and loving wife of 62 years, he is preceded in death by a son, Michael Frank Winkler; a daughter, Sharon Horne; four sisters; and five brothers.

The visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, with a graveside service following at 3:15 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery West.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, 4605 Belton Hwy, Anderson, SC 29621.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 20, 2019
