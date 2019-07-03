Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC
Visitation
Following Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC
Raymond Henry "Ray" Novak

Raymond Henry "Ray" Novak Obituary
Raymond "Ray" Henry Novak

Greenville - Raymond "Ray" Henry Novak, 82, husband of Marianne Dostal Novak, died at his home in Greenville, SC, on June 29, 2019, after battling cancer.

Born in Northampton, MA, he lived and worked in several east coast states, but spent the last 40 years in Greenville, SC. Ray attended Western New England University in MA for his undergraduate degree and the University of MA for his graduate degree, both in mechanical engineering. As a professional engineer, he worked at many different companies, including GE, Pratt & Whitney, Fluor Daniel, and Jacobs Sirrine.

He loved antique cars and Ford pickup trucks, and he could fix just about anything.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by children, Linda Novak, Ray (Kelly) Novak II, and Steven (Julie) Novak; and grandchildren, Jacob Novak, Savannah Novak, and Evie Grace Novak.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with the visitation following until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Chapel. The family plans an interment in his birthplace of Northampton, MA at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 3710 Augusta Road, Greenville, SC 29605 (864) 422-1648 in his honor.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 3, 2019
