Greenville - Raymond N. Campbell, 87, widower of Shirley Tucker Campbell, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinsons disease.
Born in Greenville, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Raymond Welborn and Annie McKeithan Campbell. He attended Greenville High School, Class of 1951, where he was a Red Raider cheerleader.
A graduate of Clemson Agricultural College of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering, he served in the United States Army Reserve and often said he fought in the great war - the war between him and the Army.
After graduation, Raymond went to work for J.E. Sirrine Company, where he spent his entire professional career, retiring as a Senior Vice President and Division Manager of the Industrial Division. He was a member of the National Society of Professional and Consulting Engineers of South Carolina.
Raymond was a long-time active member of the Church of the Redeemer Episcopal, where he served in many capacities.
Caine Halter Family YMCA, where he spent many hours over the years, was very dear to his heart. He began with strenuous exercising, eventually graduating to executive work outs and social hours.
Raymond is survived by daughters, Debra Campbell Price and Laurie Campbell Ethridge; son, Sammy Campbell and wife Karen; sister, Caroline Evatt and husband Kent; and five grandchildren, Kathryn and Trip Ethridge, Campbell Price Todd and husband Logan, Elizabeth and Alex Campbell. He is also survived by Anne Turner, who made the last years of his life extremely happy. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Tommy Ethridge.
We would also like to thank all the wonderful caregivers from Sitter's Registry who loved and cared for our dad, especially his primary care giver, Debra Page. We could not have done it without them.
A private family memorial service will be held.
In addition to the YMCA, Raymond loved all animals. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Caine Halter YMCA, 721 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601, or the Greenville County Animal Care, 328 Furman Hall Road, Greenville, SC 29609.
