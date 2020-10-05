Raymond P. Stewart, Sr.
Charlotte, NC - Raymond P. Stewart Sr. of Charlotte, NC died peacefully at the Stewart Health Center of the Cypress on September 30, 2020. Raymond was born in Roxboro, NC of parents Thelma and Earl Stewart Sr. on February 12, 1925. He grew up nearby in Raleigh, where he and his brother, Earl Jr., were active in high school sports. Raymond earned all-state honors as a tackle on the football team. Raymond was in the Army in Europe during WWII. When he returned home, he married Frances Louise Gregg of Wilmington, NC. Together they went to NCSU in Raleigh, where he obtained his BS in Textile Sciences. They had two children, Ray Jr. and Susan. Both parents were always very supportive of their children (and grandchildren) with their time, energy, and patience. Raymond also dedicated many years to his grandchildren Brooke and Jacob following the death of their parents. Raymond loved his sports, particularly the Wolfpack football and basketball teams. He worked for one textile company his entire career (M. Lowenstein & Sons, which was later bought by Springs Industries) and when he retired at the age of 72, he was Vice President of Corporate Quality Control. While his work led to international travel and his wife accompanied him often, Raymond immensely enjoyed time with family and friends at home. He was married to Frances for over 67 years and in 2001 they relocated from Greenville, SC to live in the Cypress of Charlotte retirement community. Raymond was an excellent advocate and caregiver for his wife, who developed type 1 diabetes when she was 40. He was proud that he was able to independently monitor and assist his wife with her insulin-dependent diabetes. Raymond is survived by his son, Ray Jr. and wife, Dora Maricela; granddaughter, Sofia Young and husband, Benjamin and daughter, Cora in Las Cruces, NM; his granddaughter, Brooke Rogers and husband, Geoffrey and daughter, Olivia in Raleigh, NC; his sister-in-law, Virginia G. Sykes in Charlotte, NC; his cousin, Robert "Bob" Pope and wife, Gail in Raleigh, NC; and his cousin, Betty Joyce Woods of Durham, NC. Raymond is predeceased by his wife, Frances Stewart; daughter, Susan Baltz; and his grandson, Jacob Baltz. The family is also grateful for his CNA, Pat Moorman, who has graciously assisted Raymond for the past six years. We appreciate her dedication and friendship. A memorial service arranged by the Robertson Funeral Home will be held for Mr. Stewart with a brief visitation at 10:30 AM and service at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 9 located at Palmetto Funeral Home, 2049 Carolina Place Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29708. Following the service, Raymond will be buried at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Greenville, SC beside his wife Frances and with other family members. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial to your local American Diabetes Association
