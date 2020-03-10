|
Raymond Preston Fowler Sr.
Greenville - Raymond Preston Fowler Sr., 91, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Mr. Fowler was born in Greenville to the late Perley Fowler and Flora Tucker Fowler and was the last surviving member of his family. He was a member of Antioch Christian Church.
Surviving are a son, Bryon Fowler; two daughters and their husbands, Teresa and Barry Moore, and Susan and Steven Moore; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Raymond "Randy" Fowler Jr.; a daughter, Ann Marie Friddle; four brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Antioch Christian Church, officiated by Rev. Doug Marseau. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Fletcher Funeral Service
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020