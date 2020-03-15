|
Raymond Somers
Greenville - Raymond Somers (96) of Greenville, South Carolina died March 6, 2020. He was born April 4, 1923, in Woodbridge, New Jersey, the son of James and Anna Somers and is survived by his son, Kenneth of Simpsonville. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy (Camilla) and by his sisters Irene Reilly and Josephine Stevens, as well as brothers Joseph and Lawrence - all of Woodbridge. Brother George, a decorated Army survivor, died following a few years in a veterans hospital in South Carolina.
Ray was a 34 year veteran of the broadcast industry beginning his career at WDHN-FM in New Brunswick, New Jersey. During the final 12 years of his career, he was owner/general manager of radio station WHYZ in Greenville, which was then the only 50,000-watt station in South Carolina. Prior to that, he was owner/general manager of WATP in Marion and WKYB in Hemingway, both in South Carolina. He was a pioneer of "TALK" radio in the Upstate, hosting the first "TALK" show five days a week in 1972 at WHYZ. On April 5, 1973, the Greenville County Education Association honored his show at their annual meeting as the "single best radio program in Greenville County". In 1974 he changed formats and WHYZ became the first Black radio station in the Upstate, earning numerous community awards.
Earlier in his career, Ray was the Sales Manager at WHCT, Channel 18, in Hartford, Connecticut, an experimental Pay-TV station licensed by the FCC. Their findings eventually led to Cable TV as we know it today. In November 1969 he appeared before a House Subcommittee in Washington, DC on the issue of "Subscription Television". In 1951 he was named national disc jockey of the month by METRONOME magazine for his two-hour nightly jazz program while at WCOS in Columbia, South Carolina. At the annual banquet at the University of Georgia in 1958, the broadcast fraternity, Di Gamma Kappa named him one of the "Ten Best Broadcasters in Georgia". He also served as a color commentator on the Georgia Football Network in 1958.
Celebration of life will be held at 2:30 pm Wednesday, March 25th at Westville Funeral Home, 6010 White Horse Road. We will share stories and toast his memory. Questions, call (864) 234-0690.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020