Raymond Thomas Arnold Jr.
Raymond Thomas Arnold, Jr.

Spartanburg - Mr. Raymond Thomas Arnold, Jr. passed away on July 7, 2020.

Please visit RayArnoldLegacy.com for details on scholarship information and all activities this week in honor of Mr. Arnold. Also, visit jwwoodwardfuneralhome.com for all arrangement information. J.W. Woodward Funeral Home




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
July 13, 2020
My prayers and condolences to the family in the loss of their loved one Raymond Arnold. May God grant them peace to carry on during these difficult times Rest in heavenly peace classmate Raymond, South Carolina State University.

L Pearl Boyd Brown
Classmate
July 9, 2020
Mr Raymond Arnold loved his wife & children with the task built from a heart full of love, but our father GOD& creator decided all the sorrow, pain & loss of many friends, family, & loved one. Our FATHER GOD gave his life purpose with intelligence, humor, the loss of his wife, MARY, she was waiting for this day to be with them & see all gracious GOD will allow & raised educated & loving children. FAIR the well the streets of GOLD is waiting for you & give this family the PEACE that passes all understanding to guide your HEART & MIND. Heaven earned this soldier Who taught & loved with all his heart. BLESS YOU ALWAYS MR RAYMOND ARNOLD JR. His son TREY will forever live inside of him. In Jesus name we pray!!
Phyllis Smith
Friend
July 8, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Faye Moore
