Mr Raymond Arnold loved his wife & children with the task built from a heart full of love, but our father GOD& creator decided all the sorrow, pain & loss of many friends, family, & loved one. Our FATHER GOD gave his life purpose with intelligence, humor, the loss of his wife, MARY, she was waiting for this day to be with them & see all gracious GOD will allow & raised educated & loving children. FAIR the well the streets of GOLD is waiting for you & give this family the PEACE that passes all understanding to guide your HEART & MIND. Heaven earned this soldier Who taught & loved with all his heart. BLESS YOU ALWAYS MR RAYMOND ARNOLD JR. His son TREY will forever live inside of him. In Jesus name we pray!!

Phyllis Smith

Friend