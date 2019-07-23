Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reba Whitaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reba Poston Whitaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reba Poston Whitaker Obituary
Reba Poston Whitaker

Greenville - Reba Poston Whitaker, 95, widow of Jack H. Whitaker, of Greenville, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Julia Hammond Poston.

Reba was a member of Laurens Road United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a son, Kevin Whitaker and his wife, Lisa; a grandson, Ryan Whitaker; and a granddaughter, Sarah Whitaker.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, Reba was preceded in death by two sisters.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurens Road United Methodist Church, 13 Webster Rd., Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now