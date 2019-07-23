|
|
Reba Poston Whitaker
Greenville - Reba Poston Whitaker, 95, widow of Jack H. Whitaker, of Greenville, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Born in Greenville County, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Julia Hammond Poston.
Reba was a member of Laurens Road United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a son, Kevin Whitaker and his wife, Lisa; a grandson, Ryan Whitaker; and a granddaughter, Sarah Whitaker.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Reba was preceded in death by two sisters.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurens Road United Methodist Church, 13 Webster Rd., Greenville, SC 29607.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 23, 2019