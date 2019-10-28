|
|
Rebecca "Reb" Bennett Coker
Greenville - Rebecca "Reb" Bennett Coker, 82, wife of Melvin "Fuz" R. Coker, of Greenville, died Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late James Townsen and Sarah Stoddard Bennett.
Reb was an active member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church. She worked for Eckerd Drugstore and Mel Coker Marine.
In addition to her loving husband of 63 years, Reb is survived by two daughters, Sharon Coker Garlington and her husband Allen, and Ricki Coker Jones and her husband Glenn; a son, Keith Duane Coker; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a sister, Flora "Flo" Bennett Johnson of Lakeland, FL.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, 1800 E. North St., Greenville, SC 29607, or Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019