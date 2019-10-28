Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Francis Asbury United Methodist Church
1800 E. North St.
Greenville, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Francis Asbury United Methodist Church
1800 E. North St.
Greenville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Coker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Bennett "Reb" Coker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Bennett "Reb" Coker Obituary
Rebecca "Reb" Bennett Coker

Greenville - Rebecca "Reb" Bennett Coker, 82, wife of Melvin "Fuz" R. Coker, of Greenville, died Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late James Townsen and Sarah Stoddard Bennett.

Reb was an active member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church. She worked for Eckerd Drugstore and Mel Coker Marine.

In addition to her loving husband of 63 years, Reb is survived by two daughters, Sharon Coker Garlington and her husband Allen, and Ricki Coker Jones and her husband Glenn; a son, Keith Duane Coker; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a sister, Flora "Flo" Bennett Johnson of Lakeland, FL.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, 1800 E. North St., Greenville, SC 29607, or Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now