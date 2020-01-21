|
Rebecca "Becky" Center
Greenville - Rebecca "Becky" Ann Byars Center, 82, beloved mother, grandmother, and widow of Ellis Leland Center, went home to be with her Lord on January 20, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Byars, Sr. and Minnie Louise Duncan Byars, she was a retired employee of Blackmon Registry and a member of Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Paula Horton (Kenneth) of Taylors, Chris Peace of Bradenton, Florida and Gail Tucker of Landrum; three sons, James Lewis Yearwood, Jr. (Juana) of Homestead, Florida, Michael Thomas Yearwood (Joanne) of Landrum and Martin Center of Greer; a brother, Jimmy Byars (Vicki) of Williamsburg, Virginia; thirteen grandchildren, Emily and Hunter Horton, Stephanie Ball, Amy Harper, Matthew Campbell, Haley Tucker, Luke Yearwood, Marita Holder, Michael Yearwood, Jr., Kevin Center, Traves Center, Sarah Wooten and Jesse Miller; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Center was predeceased by one son, Ronald Dale Yearwood, three sisters, Cassie Epps, Judy Byars and Martha Darnell and three brothers, Gene Byars, Junior Byars and Gary Byars.
Visitation will be held 2:30-3:45 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church followed by funeral services at 4:00 p.m., conducted by Rev. Vince Gainey and Dr. Walter Johnson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020