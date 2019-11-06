|
Rebecca Elise Edwards
Winston Salem - Rebecca Elise Edwards passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC, where she had also worked as a nurse for the last 39 years. She was born on September 8, 1959 in Anderson, SC to the late Jim and Martee Edwards, the youngest of their 4 children. She is survived by her siblings Jim Edwards (Nancy), JoAnn Jones (Tom), and Margaret Clayton (Lannie). Rebecca grew up in Clemson, and graduated from D.W. Daniel High School in 1977. She attended Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte. After graduation in May of 1980, she moved to Winston Salem and "Baptist," as she always referred to her place of employment. She was known to everyone there as "Becky," and it was a great comfort to her family to experience how many people knew her, and how loved and respected she was. Her last 20 years were spent in the Endoscopy Unit, and we want to thank everyone there for the love and support you showed during Becky's hospitalization. Rebecca is also survived by eight nieces and nephews - Jennifer Ensley (Matt), Emily Chang (Cliff), Andy Clayton (Ashley), Ben Jones (Natalie), Clarke Edwards (Neepa), Max Clayton (Alyssa), Brian Jones (Tia), and James Edwards. She loved them as her own, and they carry wonderful memories of the fun things they did as children when Aunt Rebecca came to visit. She also leaves behind seven great-nieces and nephews - Crafton and Carter Ensley, Bennett & Griffin Chang, Callie Clayton, and Deven and Leena Edwards. Rebecca didn't always embrace change, but wanting to keep up with this next generation is what finally led her to get a smart phone. She realized it was the best way to see all the pictures and videos of them! A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 14 at 5:00 in Davis Chapel at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. A private graveside service will be held later at the family burial plot on Cemetery Hill in Clemson. Memorial gifts may be made to Wake Forest Baptist Health, Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations, PO Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019