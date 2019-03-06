Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd
Rebecca Hafner Obituary
Rebecca Hafner

Greenville - Rebecca Howard Hafner, 81, passed away on Sunday, March 03, 2019.

Survivors include two sons, Robert and Howard Nix.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, March 07, 2019 at Lutheran Church of The Good Shepherd with Pastor Steve Saxe officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 10:45 AM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Condolences may be made at www.stribling funeralhome.net.

Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 6, 2019
