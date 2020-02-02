|
|
Rebecca Lynn Sanders
Greer - Rebecca Lynn Sanders, 56, of Greer, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.
Born in Seneca, she was a daughter of Betty Thompson Sanders, and the late Richard M. Sanders. Rebecca worked at the Patrick Center, and enjoyed Clemson Football. One of her favorite places to go was Camp Spearhead where she went for many years. She was of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to her mother, Rebecca is survived by one sister, Beth Jefferson; and one niece, Megan Jefferson.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Chapel of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive with entombment to follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680 or to Camp Spearhead, 4806 Old Spartanburg Road, Taylors, SC 29687.
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive is assisting the Sanders family.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020