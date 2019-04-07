|
|
Rebecca P. Hughes
Taylors - Rebecca Neal Phillips Hughes, 64, of Taylors passed away on April 4, 2019.
She is the daughter of Mr. Gordon Reginald Phillips and the late Mrs. Edna Cogdill Phillips of Chester. Her husband and love of her life, Alan Wood Hughes, preceded her in death in 2016.
Becky was a native of Chester. After graduating from Chester High School, she earned a degree from Winthrop University, and obtained a Master of Education from Furman University. After 30 years with the Greenville County School District, she retired and spent her time traveling, knitting, painting, enjoying road trips with her father and spoiling her grandsons. She loved her family fiercely and touched the lives of so many as a gifted teacher and advocate for her students.
Becky is survived by her father, Reg Phillips of Chester; her son Sy Hughes and his wife Sarah, and their sons, Marshall and Porter of Columbia; her daughter Alison Cobb and her husband Michael of York; her aunt Darnell Keller; her extended Hughes and Phillips family.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery. Conducting the service will be the Rev. Elizabeth Link.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to either Lake Cunningham Firehouse Angels at 2802 N. McElhaney Road, Greer, SC 29651 or to Lake Eden Arts Festival (theleaf.org) at 377 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 7, 2019