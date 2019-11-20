Services
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
1932 - 2019
Rebecca Singleton Obituary
Rebecca Singleton

Greenville - Rebecca Hendricks Singleton, 87, of Greenville, passed away November 19, 2019.

Born in Six Mile, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Bertie Mae Hendricks. Becky formerly worked at Carolina Blouse and was a member of Easley Bible Methodist Church.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Charles N. Singleton; her son, Scott Singleton (Phyllis); her brother, Merle Hendricks (Martha); three grandchildren, Savannah Singleton, Hunter Singleton (Katelyn), and Sailor Singleton; and one great grandchild, Finley Singleton.

In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by ten brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 3:00pm in the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
