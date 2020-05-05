Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Hardison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Woodward Hardison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Woodward Hardison Obituary
Rebecca Woodward Hardison

Greer - Rebecca Woodward Hardison, 84, of Greer passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020. She was born to Will Ross and Rebecca Lane (Anderson) Woodward on May 25, 1935.

Preceded in death by her husband, of 62 years, Richard Allen Hardison, her daughter, Kathie Hardison Rostas and her parents.

Rebecca was a very active member of Covenant United Methodist Church in Greer, SC for the last 35 years. She was married to the "love of her life" and adored her family. She was often seen gardening at home or golfing with Richard.

Rebecca is survived by daughter, Lucie Kettering (Donald); son, Richard Hardison Jr. (Pamela); son-in-law, Stanley Rostas (Patricia); and 6 grandchildren; Rachelle Rostas Hyatt (Adam), Donald Kettering III, Jaclyn Kettering Sohizad (Babak), Jessica Kettering, Anna Hardison and Katie Hardison.

A private service will be held at Historic Spring Hill Cemetery, 5110 Gallatin Rd., Madison, TN 37216.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Covenant United Methodist Church, 1310 Old Spartanburg Road, Greer, SC 29650. The date and time will be provided once the pandemic clears.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to www.greenvillehumane.com
Published in The Greenville News from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now