|
|
Rebecca Woodward Hardison
Greer - Rebecca Woodward Hardison, 84, of Greer passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020. She was born to Will Ross and Rebecca Lane (Anderson) Woodward on May 25, 1935.
Preceded in death by her husband, of 62 years, Richard Allen Hardison, her daughter, Kathie Hardison Rostas and her parents.
Rebecca was a very active member of Covenant United Methodist Church in Greer, SC for the last 35 years. She was married to the "love of her life" and adored her family. She was often seen gardening at home or golfing with Richard.
Rebecca is survived by daughter, Lucie Kettering (Donald); son, Richard Hardison Jr. (Pamela); son-in-law, Stanley Rostas (Patricia); and 6 grandchildren; Rachelle Rostas Hyatt (Adam), Donald Kettering III, Jaclyn Kettering Sohizad (Babak), Jessica Kettering, Anna Hardison and Katie Hardison.
A private service will be held at Historic Spring Hill Cemetery, 5110 Gallatin Rd., Madison, TN 37216.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Covenant United Methodist Church, 1310 Old Spartanburg Road, Greer, SC 29650. The date and time will be provided once the pandemic clears.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to www.greenvillehumane.com
Published in The Greenville News from May 5 to May 6, 2020