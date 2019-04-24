|
Rebekah Faye Smith
Piedmont - Rebekah Faye Smith, 82, of Piedmont, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Born in Georgia, she was a daughter of the late James Thomas and Hilda Ayers Ford.
Faye was a member of Earle Street Baptist Church. She retired from Ethox Chemicals after more than 40 years of service. Faye was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who deeply loved her family.
She is survived by a daughter, Tammi S. Knight (Rickey); two grandchildren, Matthew Knight (fiancée Kelly) and Brittani Costanza (Todd); five great-grandchildren, Olivia Rose, Hannah, Matthew, Brandon, and Donnie; a brother, Tony Ford (Dee); and a sister, Nancy Humphreys.
In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by a son, David Anthony Smith.
The graveside service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the , 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 24, 2019