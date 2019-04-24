Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenville Memorial Gardens
Piedmont - Rebekah Faye Smith, 82, of Piedmont, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Born in Georgia, she was a daughter of the late James Thomas and Hilda Ayers Ford.

Faye was a member of Earle Street Baptist Church. She retired from Ethox Chemicals after more than 40 years of service. Faye was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who deeply loved her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Tammi S. Knight (Rickey); two grandchildren, Matthew Knight (fiancée Kelly) and Brittani Costanza (Todd); five great-grandchildren, Olivia Rose, Hannah, Matthew, Brandon, and Donnie; a brother, Tony Ford (Dee); and a sister, Nancy Humphreys.

In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by a son, David Anthony Smith.

The graveside service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the , 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 24, 2019
