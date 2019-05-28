Services
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Cephas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina D. Cephas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Regina D. Cephas Obituary
Regina D. Cephas

Mauldin - Mrs. Regina Dionne "Gene" Cephas, 59, of Mauldin, passed on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Prisma Health Upstate. She was a daughter of Ella Scott Sullivan and the late Fred Sullivan.

Surviving: her devoted husband, Lloyd A. Cephas of the home; one daughter, Nury Cephas of Greenville; a son, Anthony D. Cephas of Greenville; a sister, Bonita R. (Thomas) Bookhart of Columbia; four brothers, Michael (Nory) Dial of Flanders, NJ, Elbert C. Sullivan and Fred D. (Jennifer) Sullivan, both of Greenville, and Tino (Stephanye) Sullivan of Simpsonville; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 1:30pm, Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary, with burial in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Greenville News on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
Download Now