Regina D. Cephas
Mauldin - Mrs. Regina Dionne "Gene" Cephas, 59, of Mauldin, passed on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Prisma Health Upstate. She was a daughter of Ella Scott Sullivan and the late Fred Sullivan.
Surviving: her devoted husband, Lloyd A. Cephas of the home; one daughter, Nury Cephas of Greenville; a son, Anthony D. Cephas of Greenville; a sister, Bonita R. (Thomas) Bookhart of Columbia; four brothers, Michael (Nory) Dial of Flanders, NJ, Elbert C. Sullivan and Fred D. (Jennifer) Sullivan, both of Greenville, and Tino (Stephanye) Sullivan of Simpsonville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 1:30pm, Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary, with burial in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Greenville News on May 28, 2019