Regina P. Freeman
1932 - 2020
Regina P. Freeman

Clemson - Regina Puderbeutel Freeman passed away August 27, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Regina was a Holocaust survivor, a Jewish child of WWII. Born in 1933 in Hitler's Germany, she was placed in a convent for protection until age six, when she rejoined her parents and sister and fled across the German border into Poland. They were soon deported by train on a cattle car across eastern Europe and through Russia on a long journey to Stalin's Gulag in Siberia, where she lived until age 13, and where her father was detained and killed by the Red Army. After WWII Regina was liberated from the Gulag in 1946, as Stalin allowed a brief window of time for Jews to leave Russia. She was separated from her mother and sister and was a teenage refugee in Europe's D.P. camps, where she was helped by a Dutch woman who was a United Nations Aid to Refugees who remained a friend to her throughout her life. Regina was young enough to be eligible to travel to Israel, which was at that time the British Mandate of Palestine, to find her brother, who, just before Kristallnacht had gone to Palestine to join the Haganah that would later become the Israeli Army. As a follower of the late Jabotinsky's movement for Jewish youth, Regina boarded a small ship in Marseille to travel to Palestine, lying flat with no room to stand in the crowded hull, until it was seized en route by the British. She was then placed in a detention camp on Cyprus for nine months before finally getting to Israel. She joined the Israeli Army in 1948, was released from active duty in 1949, and was on reserve in Israel until 1956. Her brother had died during the Israeli War of Independence, and Regina wanted to immigrate to America to find her mother and sister who had survived and had made their way to New York in the post-war era.

Regina finally boarded a freighter on a six-week journey to America in 1957, where she was reunited with her sister and mother in New York City, and where she met and married Edwin Freeman in 1964 and had two children. Although they loved their many years in the city, Regina, having many interesting jobs including working for the Engineering Department at Columbia University, Ed and Regina moved their family to Ed's hometown of Clemson, South Carolina in 1969. Ed, a beloved music professor at Clemson University, passed away in 2017 at 89. His family were musicians and engineers. Regina's father-in-law, Edwin Jones Freeman, founded the Industrial Engineering program at Clemson University.

As a war refugee, Regina never had a formal education, but she learned to speak six languages, was a gifted artist, and developed a vast knowledge of classical music. She worked for many years as a technical typist of research papers for the Engineering Services Department at Clemson University. Her artistry was a special asset in typing complex equations with Greek lettering, to turn handwritten engineering manuscripts into publishable papers. Her skill in this occupation became popular, and many engineering graduate students brought their manuscripts to Regina to be typed with perfection. International students in Clemson were also drawn to Regina, especially those who appreciated being able to speak with her in Russian, German, and Hebrew over the years. She made them feel at home in a foreign land.

Regina is survived by her son, Louis Howard Freeman of Clemson and daughter, Mina Starr Freeman Hinson (Steve) of Columbia; her sister, Gusti Puderbeutel Lifshitz, 91, still resides in New York City with her husband, Martin, an Auschwitz survivor; beloved nieces and nephews descended from her sister, and also descended from her late husband's brother, Louis Starr Freeman, who also passed away this summer at age 95.

Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Rd
Central, SC 29630
864-639-2411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home

August 31, 2020
Dear Louis and Mina,
So sorry for the loss of your mom! Thoughts and prayers during this difficult time! She was a beautiful lady with an amazing life story!
Angela Jones
Friend
August 31, 2020
She was a special lady. I think of her fondly. I remember when she walked through the door at Fort Hill Beauty Salon and ask me cut off her long, thick gorgeous hair. She was a loyal client for many years. Peace and Love Todd Walters
Todd Walters
August 31, 2020
So very sad to read this. I was best friends with her two children, Louis and Mina. Dr. Ed Freeman, her husband, was one of dad's best friends. I regularly walked to their house or rode my bike there to visit. Regina took me, Louis, and Mina to the Y Beach often as a child. Then, we'd stop by the 5 and dime for balsa wood flyers. At many a meal at their house...and spend many a summer evening there while visiting Louis. Good family, All of them.
Timothy Cook
Family Friend
August 31, 2020
Dear Louis and Mina,
We are sorry for your loss. Your mother was a very kind person and we have wonderful memories of her. May good memories of her be a comfort to you'll.
Love, Denzil and Diana Maurice, Neighbor, Clemson SC, Aug 31, 2020
Denzil & Diana Maurice
Neighbor
August 31, 2020
What a wonderful tribute and history of your Mom's life journey. May her spirit live on in your memories of her. Louis and Mina, please accept my sincere condolences in your loss.
Suzanna Fulton
August 30, 2020
This story was wonderful. Would loved to have known Regina. She was also a beautiful woman. Hopefully, someone will write her biography. Would be quite a wonderful book. Praying for blessings for her family.
April Martin
Neighbor
August 30, 2020
Dear Louis and Mina, Please accept our sincerest condolences on the death of your mom. As Robert Frost wrote, "Nothing gold can stay." One of our favorite memories of Regina involves the time she invited us to a picnic-style dinner on your patio. I think there were eight of us, but Regina figured the fleet was coming into port because she cooked enough for fifty. No one went hungry that night or any night when we ate at the Freeman's. Best wishes, Ingrid and Skip Eisiminger PS Thanks very much for your detailed obituary. There was so much we never knew.
Skip Eisiminger
Family Friend
August 30, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of Regina. We worked together at Clemson. I remember how beautifully she typed those long tedious equations! Always so patient. She loved her family dearly. My prayers are with you. Lynne Finch
Lynne Finch
Friend
August 29, 2020
Dear Louis and Mina, We are so sorry to hear about Regina's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Regina will be missed by many, especially by my mom. Rest in Peace Regina. Love, Tim and Annegret Tenhengel
Tim and Annegret Tenhengel
Family Friend
August 29, 2020
Lou and Mina,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you both and the family. I remember your mom on my visit during high school and she was always very good to me. Rest In Peace and God Bless.

Love, David Atchley
David Atchley
Friend
