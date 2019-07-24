Services
Greenville - Reginald M. Christopher, Sr., 81, husband of Glennis "Suzie" Vaughan Christopher, of Greenville, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late LaVoy and Elsie Compton Christopher.

Reginald served in the United States Army and was a member of Praise Cathedral Church of God. He was a 1955 graduate of Parker High School where he was the lead singer for "The Confederates" and a 1961 graduate of Furman University. Reginald worked for Allstate Insurance Company for 33 years and was an independent agent for 13 years.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by three sons, Reginald M. Christopher, Jr., Brian Kevin Christopher (Dana), and Brenton Scott Christopher; a sister, LaVoylyn Morris; and a brother, Joel LaVoy Christopher.

In addition to his parents, Reginald was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Christopher.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. at Praise Cathedral Church of God with the funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Praise Cathedral Church of God, 3390 Brushy Creek Rd., Greer, SC 29650, or the , 1300 Baxter St., Ste. 150, Charlotte, NC 28204.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on July 24, 2019
