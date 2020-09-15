Reid Garrison



- - Reid Garrison (November 30, 1936 - August 22, 2020) Pendleton, SC Jesse Reid Garrison, 83, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 from complications of Covid-19.



Born in Madison, SC, he was the son of the late Bert Franklin and Vera Morgan Garrison. He grew up in Calhoun Falls, graduated from Calhoun Falls High School in 1955 and entered Clemson University. While in college at Clemson, Reid began his flying career as a "line boy" for Carolina Aero Service in Anderson where he earned his private pilot certificate. As a senior at Clemson, Reid participated in the U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Course (ROTC) flight training program. He graduated Clemson University in 1960 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He graduated from the U.S Army helicopter flight school and was assigned to the 18th Airborne Corps at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot. He returned to civilian status in 1963 working at the Anderson County Airport with Carolina Aero Service as a flight instructor and mechanic; however, he remained in the Army Reserves and eventually retired from the U.S. Army as a Captain. In 1965, he was awarded a contract to build and develop a Fixed Base Operation (FBO) at the Clemson-Oconee Airport and operated the FBO there for 13 years. In 1975 Reid purchased Anderson Aviation, Inc. in Anderson. He continued to operate both the Clemson and Anderson airports as a full fixed base operation until selling the Clemson operation to Oconee County in 1979. He operated the Anderson Airport as a full service FBO until 1999. In 2001, Reid was contracted by MedShore Ambulance Service to create a Medivac helicopter operation. Reid worked with the FAA to establish SkyCare, LLC, the first Helicopter Medivac certificated by the South Carolina Flight Standards District Office. Reid served as Director of Operations and chief pilot for SkyCare, LLC until 2013. For the last 19 years and up until his passing, Reid was president of Anderson Aviation and had several other business interests that kept him busy. He had over 20,000 flight hours in a large variety and types of aircraft. He received many awards which included South Carolina Aviation Hall of Fame Inductee in 2015, the Wright Brothers "Master Pilot" Award, as well as numerous airshow awards for aerobatics and aircraft restoration. He was a member of the T-34 Association, Warbirds of America, Valiant Air Command, Tennessee Squadron-Warbirds of America, AOPA, IPTAY and attended New Spring Church.



He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Cherry Summers Garrison; daughter, Natalie Garrison Elrod (Tony); two sons, Jeff Garrison (Leanna) and Brett Garrison (Kristy); three grandchildren, Greyson Summers Elrod, Hallie Reid Elrod, and Katie Summers Garrison; brother, Frank (Dot) Garrison, Jr, three sisters, Linda Hall, Frances (Joe) Jordan, Rubie (Robby) Tisdale, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother-in-law Harry G. Hall.



A private family graveside with military honors was held at Pendleton Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will plan a public celebration of life when gathering restrictions are rescinded.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Carolina Aviation Association Scholarship Fund, PO Box 80994, Charleston, SC 29416, or United Way of Anderson, PO Box 2067, Anderson, SC 29622.









