Renee Wicker KingGreenville - Renee Wicker King, age 58, of Greenville, South Carolina passed away on Friday June 19, 2020. Renee was born September 18, 1961.Renee is survived by her son, Dalton Colby King; sister, Brenda Wicker Petty (Jerry); grandparents, Nana and Bop, Keaven Hester (Tina); and beloved fur-baby Paisley.A graveside service for Renee on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM will be held at Greenville Memorial Gardens, 7784 Augusta Road, Piedmont, SC 29673.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation at https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/ Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mackeymortuary.com for the King family.