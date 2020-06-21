Renee Wicker King
Greenville - Renee Wicker King, age 58, of Greenville, South Carolina passed away on Friday June 19, 2020. Renee was born September 18, 1961.
Renee is survived by her son, Dalton Colby King; sister, Brenda Wicker Petty (Jerry); grandparents, Nana and Bop, Keaven Hester (Tina); and beloved fur-baby Paisley.
A graveside service for Renee on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM will be held at Greenville Memorial Gardens, 7784 Augusta Road, Piedmont, SC 29673.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation at https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mackeymortuary.com for the King family.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.