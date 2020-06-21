Renee Wicker King
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Renee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renee Wicker King

Greenville - Renee Wicker King, age 58, of Greenville, South Carolina passed away on Friday June 19, 2020. Renee was born September 18, 1961.

Renee is survived by her son, Dalton Colby King; sister, Brenda Wicker Petty (Jerry); grandparents, Nana and Bop, Keaven Hester (Tina); and beloved fur-baby Paisley.

A graveside service for Renee on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM will be held at Greenville Memorial Gardens, 7784 Augusta Road, Piedmont, SC 29673.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation at https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mackeymortuary.com for the King family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Graveside service
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Greenville Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
8642326706
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved