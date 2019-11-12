|
Retired Chief James R. Padgett
Greenville - Retired Chief James R. Padgett, husband of Grace Collins Padgett, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Born on November 12, 1926 in Rutherfordton County, NC, he was a son of the late Hall and Cleo Wooten Padgett.
James was a graduate of Parker High School, Class of 1944. He served in the United States Navy during WWII and retired from Parker District Fire Department in 1985. James was a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner and a member of the Greenville County Fire Chief's Association, State Fireman's Association, and International Fire Chief's Association. He also delivered "Meals on Wheels" for many years. James was of the Baptist faith. He was loved by all who knew him.
In addition to his loving wife of 72 years, James is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Guy and her husband Graham of Marietta, GA, and Judy Padgett of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; two grandchildren, Collin Guy of Roanoke, VA, and Lauren Guy of Greensboro, NC; a brother, Maurice Padgett; a sister, Sybil Padgett of Surfside Beach, SC; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Entombment will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Gerald Padgett and Selena Jenkins.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019