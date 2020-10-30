Rhett Weisner
Piedmont - Douglas Rhett Weisner, 77, husband of Connie Pitts Weisner, of Emily Lane died on Thursday, October 29, 2020 surrounded by his wife and daughter at St. Frances Hospital in Greenville.
Born in Piedmont, he was a son of the late Harold and Adice Smith Weisner. He was a member of Augusta Road United Methodist Church, the Shroder Lodge #144 A.F.M. and the Hejaz Shrine Temple. He had a lifetime love of cars and was a retired wholesale car sales He was an avid Nascar fan and enjoyed traveling.
Surviving are his wife of the home, a daughter, Staci Sawtelle (Rob) of Simpsonville, a brother Jerry Weisner (Ann) of Greenville, a sister, Judy McAbee (Gordon) of Woodruff, and a grandson, Noah Sawtelle. He was predeceased by four brothers, Curtis, Ray, Julian, and Hoyt Weisner, and a sister Margaret Ellison.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Augusta Road United Methodist Church with Rev. David Smith officiating. Social distancing and mask are required. You may watch the service live streamed on the Facebook page of Augusta Road United Methodist Church.
Graveside services will be held at 3 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home. In Lieu of flowers memorials should be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 706 Grove Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
.