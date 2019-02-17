|
Rhoda Ryan Proffitt
Greenville - Rhoda Ryan Proffitt, 78, native of Greenville, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 16, 2019 after a long illness with Alzheimer's. The daughter of Alice and Joseph Murphy Ryan, she graduated from Greenville High School and Anderson College.
Rhoda is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Moody "Graham" Proffitt III; son, Moody "Graham" Proffitt IV (Margaret); daughter, Leslie Hannon (David); grandchildren: Ashley Proffitt Surratt, Rachel Proffitt, and Taylor, Jake, and Beau Hannon; sister, Katherine Stribling (Cherry); and brother, Joseph Ryan, Jr. (Caroline).
Rhoda worked for People's National Bank and was a homemaker and devoted mother and wife.
She was an avid tennis player and member of Shadow Oaks tennis club, a longtime member of Christ Church Episcopal, a member of The Assembly, The Metropolitan Club of Greenville, The Junior League of Greenville and the Dorothy Haynsworth Garden Club.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to her loving caregivers: Aimee Lehman, Elizabeth Hartge, Judy Bruton, Evelyn Lewis, Shameka Norman, Tesha Foster, Beatriz Hurtado and Sylvia Culbreth.
Online condolences may be left at www.mackeymortuary.com. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, February 18, 2019 at Christ Church Episcopal, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Harrison McLeod and Rev. Kellie Wilson; burial and reception will follow at Christ Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , ; The Salvation Army, www.salvationarmycarolinas.org; or Christ Church Episcopal, 10 N. Church St., Greenville, SC 29601, www.ccgsc.org. Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 17, 2019