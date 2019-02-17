Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Church Episcopal
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda Proffitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda Ryan Proffitt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rhoda Ryan Proffitt Obituary
Rhoda Ryan Proffitt

Greenville - Rhoda Ryan Proffitt, 78, native of Greenville, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 16, 2019 after a long illness with Alzheimer's. The daughter of Alice and Joseph Murphy Ryan, she graduated from Greenville High School and Anderson College.

Rhoda is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Moody "Graham" Proffitt III; son, Moody "Graham" Proffitt IV (Margaret); daughter, Leslie Hannon (David); grandchildren: Ashley Proffitt Surratt, Rachel Proffitt, and Taylor, Jake, and Beau Hannon; sister, Katherine Stribling (Cherry); and brother, Joseph Ryan, Jr. (Caroline).

Rhoda worked for People's National Bank and was a homemaker and devoted mother and wife.

She was an avid tennis player and member of Shadow Oaks tennis club, a longtime member of Christ Church Episcopal, a member of The Assembly, The Metropolitan Club of Greenville, The Junior League of Greenville and the Dorothy Haynsworth Garden Club.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to her loving caregivers: Aimee Lehman, Elizabeth Hartge, Judy Bruton, Evelyn Lewis, Shameka Norman, Tesha Foster, Beatriz Hurtado and Sylvia Culbreth.

Online condolences may be left at www.mackeymortuary.com. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, February 18, 2019 at Christ Church Episcopal, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Harrison McLeod and Rev. Kellie Wilson; burial and reception will follow at Christ Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , ; The Salvation Army, www.salvationarmycarolinas.org; or Christ Church Episcopal, 10 N. Church St., Greenville, SC 29601, www.ccgsc.org. Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Mortuary
Download Now