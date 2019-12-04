|
Rhodan "Dan" Dayton Batson
Greenville - Rhodan "Dan" Dayton Batson, husband of Geraldine Pickelsimer Batson, died December 4, 2019. Born in Greenville County, he was the son of the late Essie Rebecca Tankersley Batson and Zion Dayton Batson.
He graduated from Parker High School in 1953 and earned a Bachelors of Arts Degree from Furman University in 1957. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Greenville for 57 years and the Seminar Sunday School Class. He had worked for Sullivan Hardware Company, Perry Mann Electric Company, and United Electrical Distributors. Active in the PTA for some time, he served as President of Duncan Chapel Elementary School PTA, District PTA, and Treasurer of the South Carolina PTA. He was Past Master and Life Member of Sam Poe Masonic Lodge No. 284, and Life Member of Hejaz Shriners. He was a Thirty-Third Degree Scottish Rite Mason.
He had served as President of the Greenville Lions Club, was a Past District Governor of District 32-A, Lions Club International, and Past Council Chairman of Lions Multiple District 32, and had received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award of Lions Club International.
He served 10 years in the US Army Reserves and attained the rank of Captain. Rhodan was a member and Past President of the John Sevier Chapter No. 548 National Sojourners, Inc, Greenville.
He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and sports.
He was predeceased by a sister, Sarah Elizabeth Batson.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Deborah Lynne Holcombe and Rebecca Elizabeth Batson Bridwell, granddaughters Brittany Hildreth (Evan), Savannah Holcombe, Sara-Grace Bridwell, Caroline Bridwell, and Anna Bishop Bridwell.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Greenville with the visitiation following until 4:00 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Music Department of First Baptist Greenville, 847 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019