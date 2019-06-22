|
Rhonda Vukelic
Spicewood, TX - Rhonda Gray Vukelic, 48, wife of John Vukelic, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Born in Greenville, SC, she is the daughter of Ronnie and Joyce Gray.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by daughter Carlin McNamara and husband, John, of Fountain Inn; son, Cameron Brooks of Simpsonville; brothers, Rodney Gray and wife, Gail, of Piedmont and Jeffery Gray and wife, Alana, of Greenville; and the father of her children, Bobby Brooks.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Haiti Gospel Fund, 601 Fairview Street, Fountain Inn, SC 29644.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 22, 2019