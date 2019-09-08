|
Rich D. Hammons
Greenville - Rich D. Hammons, 78, of Greenville, SC, passed away August 26, 2019; after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Barbara, two children, two grandchildren, four step children, and six step grandchildren.
Rich grew up on Widbey Island, WA. He had many honors, while in high school & college. Lettering in baseball, basketball & football. He was class president, and student body president many times. Always on the honor roll and National Merit Scholar. Rich had the highest SAT score of anyone in his high school; ever 1590 out of 1600.
Rich enlisted in the Army, rising to the rank of major. He did two tours in Vietnam & was commander of the 271st Aviation Company. Among his many awards & medals he received the Bronze Star with "V" for Valor.
After he retired he received a masters degree in business and was a stock broker in Seattle. He had great zest for life and lived it to the fullest. Rick enjoyed sailing Puget Sound, hiking the North Cascades, biking, fishing, dancing, and golf. After receiving a second masters in psychology he became a marriage & family therapist.
The funeral will be held at Christ Church Episcopal in Markley Chapel on Thursday, September 12th at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sierra Club or the Cancer Society of Greenville.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 8, 2019