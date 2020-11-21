Richard "Ricky" Anthony Farmer



Clinton - Richard "Ricky" Anthony Farmer, 69, died unexpectedly on November 18, 2020.



He was born on September 17, 1951, and was the beloved son of William "Bill" S. Farmer, Jr. and Peggy Fortune Farmer.



Ricky was a member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church in Greenville, SC, and throughout most of his life was very active in multiple activities and events with the Greenville County Disabilities and Special Needs Board (Thrive Upstate). Ricky was an avid lifelong Clemson fan.



Ricky brought so much joy to everyone who knew him and was loved dearly by all of his family and friends.



A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.



Memorials may be made to Thrive Upstate, 1700 Ridge Rd., Greenville, SC 29607.



Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown









