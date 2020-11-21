1/1
Richard Anthony "Ricky" Farmer
Richard "Ricky" Anthony Farmer

Clinton - Richard "Ricky" Anthony Farmer, 69, died unexpectedly on November 18, 2020.

He was born on September 17, 1951, and was the beloved son of William "Bill" S. Farmer, Jr. and Peggy Fortune Farmer.

Ricky was a member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church in Greenville, SC, and throughout most of his life was very active in multiple activities and events with the Greenville County Disabilities and Special Needs Board (Thrive Upstate). Ricky was an avid lifelong Clemson fan.

Ricky brought so much joy to everyone who knew him and was loved dearly by all of his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

Memorials may be made to Thrive Upstate, 1700 Ridge Rd., Greenville, SC 29607.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
