Richard B. Lund



Clemson - Richard Boardman Lund, 85, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home in Clemson, SC.



He was born on November 16, 1933 in Fall River, Massachusetts, the son of the late John T. Lund and Gertrude Boardman Lund. Dr. Lund was a PhD graduate from the University of Washington, with an undergraduate diploma from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. He was a retired organic chemist who spent the majority of his career working for the Ciba Geigy chemical corporation. He held some of the original patents for benzodiazepines (valium) and epoxy glue.



He enjoyed sailing, woodworking, clock building, and milling model engines, knives and guns.



Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Suzanne Lois Lund of Clemson, South Carolina; sons Robert Lund of Seneca, South Carolina, and Steven Lund (Chiharu) of Okemos, Michigan; daughter Cathy Lund (Peter Karczmar) of Providence, Rhode Island; grandchildren, Joe Lund and Luca Lund.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Jack T. Lund of Wilmington, Delaware.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in Tiverton, Rhode Island.



Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home in Central, South Carolina. Published in The Greenville News on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary