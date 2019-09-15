Resources
Richard Caswell Martin Jr.

Richard Caswell Martin, Jr.

Simpsonville - Dick Martin, 86, of Simpsonville, husband of Louise Foster Martin, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

Born in Ronda, NC, he was a son of the late Richard Caswell Martin, Sr. and Blanche McBride Martin.

In addition to his wife, Louise, Mr. Martin is survived by their two sons, Dan (Cheryl) Martin of Mauldin and Hal (Noriko) Martin of Simpsonville; grandchildren, Chris (Heather) Martin, Brittany Martin, Jake Martin, and Lina Martin.

The family requests that memorials be made to: ASPCA American Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.secure.aspca.org.

Private services will be held for the family.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.CannonByrd.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 15, 2019
