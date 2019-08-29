|
Richard David Turner
Easley - Richard David Turner, 78, husband of Mary Ann Brecka Turner, of Easley, died Friday, August 23, 2019.
Born in Binghamton, NY, he was a son of Dorothy Mildred Folmsbee Turner and the late Lt. Col. Eugene C. Turner, Ret.
Dave was an amazing person. Diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes at age 5, his parents were told he might not live beyond his teenage years. They were wrong. He had an adventurous childhood that included camping, Boy Scouts, paddling, swimming, hiking, and horseback riding. He excelled at sports including baseball, competition dance roller skating, cross-country and downhill skiing, and tennis where he competed on the amateur circuit for several years. He was an accomplished musician who played the piano beautifully and even performed in a rock band as keyboardist during high school.
He graduated from Chenango Valley High School in 1959 and attended Broome Technical College and Elmira College. It was during orientation at Broome Tech where he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Brecka. After graduating with business degrees, they married in Endicott, NY in 1962. Dave accepted a position with Syracuse Bearings and eventually settled in Horseheads, NY. They welcomed three children: Cathleen Diane, David Shawn, and Darrin Brecka. In 1977, Dave accepted a position with Motion Industries of Greenville, SC and moved the family to Easley the following year.
He was involved in many organizations over the years including Kiwanis, Civitan, Elks, and Exchange Clubs. He joined the Knights of Columbus in 1963 and started Councils in Horseheads, NY and Pickens, SC where he was also a charter member of the 4th Degree Assembly and a three time Past Grand Knight. Dave loved to read and believed that everyone should have the ability. He was a reading tutor and served on the Board of the Pickens County Literacy Association where he was instrumental in starting their book sale fundraiser. He volunteered at the Pickens County library and delivered books to those unable to visit the library. It gave him the opportunity to talk to people who sometimes didn't see anyone for weeks. A strong advocate for children, Dave volunteered as a Guardian ad Litem for Pickens County DSS Children. He was an active volunteer at St. Francis Hospital's Spiritual Care Department as chapel sacristan and delivering communion to Catholic patients, a Eucharistic Minister at his church, and a member of the Men's Club helping with the Sunday breakfasts. Dave helped start the Cursillo movement in SC in 1978, as well as the Kairos Prison Ministry in SC, the Walk to Emmaus, and was a Diocesan Director of Search (Teens Encountering Christ) for four years. He and his wife were instrumental in beginning an HIV/AIDs Team in their former parish to minister to young men with AIDS. He was involved in Indian Guides and Princesses when his children were young. He coached Little League ball for a number of years.
He was very kind, gentle in demeanor, but strong in spirit. He was a man of strong faith and was deeply involved in his church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Greenville. He dedicated his life to the teachings of Jesus Christ by putting his faith in action. Though he volunteered his time and effort in many ways over the years and accomplished much, he did so quietly and humbly. He loved being a father, grandfather, and husband. He was proud of each of his children and extremely proud of his four grandchildren.
In addition to his mother and loving wife of 57 years, he is survived by three children, Cathleen D. Turner (James J. Cummings) of Hillsborough, NC, David Shawn Turner (Jill) of Duvall, WA, and Darrin B. Turner of Clemson; four grandchildren, Jonathon Turner, Cpl. Taylor Turner, USMC, Magdalina Cummings, and Lillian Cummings; and a brother, Scot M. Turner (Barbara) of Paden City, WV.
In addition to his father, Dave was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Turner.
The vigil service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the visitation following until 8:00 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Entombment will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Parochial School, 311 Gower St., Greenville, SC 29611, or , 1300 Baxter St., Suite 150, Charlotte, NC 28204.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 29, 2019