Richard Douglas Bishop
Greenville - Richard "Dick" Douglas Bishop, 94, of Greenville, husband of Althea Shanahan Bishop, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born in Southampton, NY, he was the son of the late David Rogers Bishop and the late Olga Regina Wegner Bishop.
In addition to his wife, Dick is survived by two sons, Richard D. Bishop, II (Noreen) of Tarpon Springs, FL and William Bishop (Candace) of Woodstock, GA; two daughters, Barbara Backus (Ray) of Palm Harbor, FL and Mary Bishop of Bridgehampton, NY; 6 grandchildren, Courtney, Richard III, David, Timothy, Anthony, and Jesse; and 4 great grandchildren, Syniva, Nolan, Kyle, and Athena.
A Memorial Service will be held at Rolling Green Village on Saturday, May 11, 2019 beginning at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on May 5, 2019