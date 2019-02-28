Richard E. Hayward, Jr.



Greenville - Richard E. Hayward Jr., 88, died Tuesday, February 26th 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Evanston, Illinois on March 21, 1930, he was the son of the late Richard E. Hayward and Myra O. Howard.



He grew up in Chicago, IL and Madison, WI. He attended Madison West High School where he enjoyed sports, band and orchestra. He was active in Scouting and attained the rank of Eagle Scout, was Jr. Assistant Scout Master and played in the Four Lakes Council Drum and Bugle Corps. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering.



Mr. Hayward was an executive with Phillips Petroleum Company, retiring after 32 years of service. His assignments were primarily with the Chemicals Group of Phillips and were in Borger, Texas, Bartlesville, Okla., and several of its subsidiary Chemical companies: Alamo Industries in Charlotte, N.C., Phillips Fibers Corp. in Greenville, S.C., Petrochim in Antwerp and PPC Europe-Africa in Brussels, Belgium. Some of his managerial positions included: Product Director for Nylon, Polyester and Polypropylene Fibers, Director of Supply and Transportation and Director of Planning and Development. Four years on assignment in Europe provided enjoyable experiences and extensive travel opportunities for he and his wife, Jeannette.



As a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church in Greenville for over 30 years. He was actively involved in the Agape Sunday School class, Men's Fellowship and Wednesday Bible Study. He was a past President and member of the Wade Hampton Kiwanis Club, and former member of the Triangle Fraternity of Engineers. He was an avid golfer and for many years a member of the Bonnie Brae Golf Club and several senior golf groups.



He was pre-deceased by his wife of 62 years the former Jeannette D. Drost originally of Fall River, Wisconsin and sister Muriel Lund; and is survived by sister Virginia Loveland; and son Richard E. Hayward III (Nancy) of Columbia, S.C.; daughters, Kathleen Wood (Chip); of Columbia, S.C; and Linda Leslie Hizer (Cameron) of Atlanta GA.: six grandchildren; Kristin Hayward Owens (Justin); Richard E. Hayward IV (Megan); Cynthia Wood Thomas (Paul); Julia Wood Bigelow (Joshua); Darcy Leslie Fowler (Darby); Jennifer Leslie; and eleven great grandchildren.



Visitation will be at The Mackey Mortuary, 311 Century Drive in Greenville on Friday, March 1st between 5:00 and 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday March 2nd in the Chapel of the First Presbyterian Church with entombment to follow at the Graceland East Cemetery.



Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Transforming the Heart of the City Campaign, 200 West Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601.



Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary