1/
Richard Eugene "Roho" Johnson
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Roho" Richard Eugene Johnson

Dacusville, SC - Mr. "Roho" Richard Eugene Johnson, husband of Sandra Simpson Johnson, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

He was born in Oconee County, the son of the late C.P. Johnson and the late Opal Black Johnson, and was a retired Iron Worker from Greenwood Construction-GE Division. Roho was a Harley Davidson enthusiast riding all across the US with his friends. He just celebrated his 69th birthday and 40th wedding anniversary with his wife, Sandra.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Dedi Davy (Ken) of Anderson; his two sons, R.J. Johnson (April) of Duncan, and Dustin Johnson of Dacusville; 6 precious grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Sims of Walhalla and Becky Golden of Seneca; and his dear friend to the end, George Harvey. In addition to his parents, Roho was predeceased by a son, Chad Johnson; and a sister, Sharon Howard.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 6, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Seating capacity will be limited to 50 persons in the chapel, you may live stream the service by clicking this link Downtown Chapel Live Stream.

Memorials may be made to the Anderson Toy Run, C/O Timms Harley Davidson, 4110 Clemson Blvd., Anderson, SC 29621.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.



Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved