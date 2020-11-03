"Roho" Richard Eugene Johnson
Dacusville, SC - Mr. "Roho" Richard Eugene Johnson, husband of Sandra Simpson Johnson, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
He was born in Oconee County, the son of the late C.P. Johnson and the late Opal Black Johnson, and was a retired Iron Worker from Greenwood Construction-GE Division. Roho was a Harley Davidson enthusiast riding all across the US with his friends. He just celebrated his 69th birthday and 40th wedding anniversary with his wife, Sandra.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Dedi Davy (Ken) of Anderson; his two sons, R.J. Johnson (April) of Duncan, and Dustin Johnson of Dacusville; 6 precious grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Sims of Walhalla and Becky Golden of Seneca; and his dear friend to the end, George Harvey. In addition to his parents, Roho was predeceased by a son, Chad Johnson; and a sister, Sharon Howard.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 6, 2020 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Seating capacity will be limited to 50 persons in the chapel, you may live stream the service by clicking this link Downtown Chapel Live Stream
Memorials may be made to the Anderson Toy Run, C/O Timms Harley Davidson, 4110 Clemson Blvd., Anderson, SC 29621.
