Richard F. "Pops" Hughes



Piedmont - Richard Franklin "Pops" Hughes, 94, of Piedmont, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019.



He was born in Young Harris, GA to the late Frank and Sallie Swanson Hughes. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII. "Pops" retired at JP Stevens, Estes Plant and was co-owner of Hughes Cabinet Works. He was also a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.



He is survived by two sons, Jack Curtis Hughes (Sherry), of Greenville and Gene Richard Hughes (Carol), of Powdersville; three grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Catherine Hughes and a brother, Bart H. Hughes.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12 o'clock noon in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery West.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Palladium Hospice, 10 Enterprise Blvd, Ste 202, Greenville, SC 29615.



Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 3, 2019