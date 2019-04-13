|
Richard "Ricky" Gooch
Clemson - Richard "Ricky" Gooch of Clemson and Columbia died Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, after a long and courageous struggle with cancer. His family was with him when he passed away.
A memorial service will be held for Ricky in Clemson on Sunday, April 28, at 2 P.M. at the Hayden Conference Center at the Clemson University S.C. Botanical Gardens.
Ricky was born on October 16, 1954 in Arcadia, Florida, He was predeceased by his father, Walter H. Gooch Jr; his brother Rocky Gooch, his sister Candace Reeves, and his son Matthew Gooch. He is survived by his daughter Lesley Gooch, grandson Nathaniel Tidwell and grand-daughter Sophia Tidwell, his step-father and mother, Dr. Bhuvenesh and Dixie Goswami, all of Clemson.
Ricky is also survived by his brother Jim Gooch, Clemson; his sister and brother-in-law, Sara June and Dr. Francis Goldstein, Columbia; sister Meredith Goswami, Central; brother Tom Platt and Charlotte Holt, Clemson; his uncle Daniel Reed, Asheville, and aunt Joan Reed, Columbia.
Ricky was generous, optimistic, and a loyal friend. His many nieces and nephews will miss him, including Jeremy Gooch, Emily Gooch, Angelo and Jakob Gooch; Leah Stavish; Katherine and Joe Boyes; Meredith and Mitko Koparovi; Danny Reed; Dixie June Reed; Sara and Tyrone Wilson; Annie Holt Platt; Lillian Reeves and Chris Klug; Tom Goldstein and Amy Howe; Danielle Goldstein and Jef Pearlman.
Ricky leaves members of his extended family and many friends in Clemson, Columbia, and the S. C. Low Country.
In lieu of flowers, please send expressions of sympathy to the Matthew Gooch Memorial Award, Wil Lou Gray Opportunity School, 3300 West Campus Road, West Columbia, SC 29170.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 13, 2019