Heritage Funeral Home
313 North Main Street
Simpsonville, SC 29681
864-757-1771
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
313 North Main Street
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
313 North Main Street
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Richard 'Dick' Goodnough, Sr.

Simpsonville - Richard 'Dick' Goodnough, Sr., 85, of Simpsonville, husband of Betty Worthy Goodnough, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Heritage Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Simpsonville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends starting at 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Please visit www.Heritage-Funeral.com for additional information.

Heritage Funeral Home
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 1, 2019
