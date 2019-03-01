|
Richard 'Dick' Goodnough, Sr.
Simpsonville - Richard 'Dick' Goodnough, Sr., 85, of Simpsonville, husband of Betty Worthy Goodnough, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Heritage Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Simpsonville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends starting at 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Heritage Funeral Home
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 1, 2019