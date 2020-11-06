Richard Gordon Looper, Sr.
Greenville - Richard Gordon Looper, Sr., 83, husband of Joan Looper for 59 years, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Mr. Looper was born in Greenville to the late Clyde R. Looper and Mary Ellen Brown Looper. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 213 in Mauldin where he formerly served as past master, secretary and treasurer. He was a HEJAZ Shriner, serving as chief-aide to two Potentates and also held many leadership roles. He retired from Overnight Transport Company and served in the South Carolina Army National Guard. Richard received a Mack Truck Award recognizing him for driving over a Million-Miles safely, and was a finalist/runner-up in the National Truck Driving Championship. In younger years, he spent time at Greenville-Pickens Speedway and developed a love for cars. Best known to everyone for his love and joy of restoring old trucks and cars. He enjoyed the company of his dog "Sparkplug" and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Richard Looper, Jr. and wife Lori; two granddaughters, Savannah Gillman and husband Nick, and Olivia Looper; a sister, Myrtle Austin and husband Bill.
A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Fletcher Funeral Service