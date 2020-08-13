1/
Richard H. (Rick) Horsfall
Richard (Rick) H. Horsfall

Simpsonville, SC - Richard (Rick) H Horsfall, (June 21, 1941-August 9, 2020) of Simpsonville, SC, passed away peacefully at home.

Born in Cleveland, OH to Richard T and Ursula Horsfall, Rick was the second of five children. Rick graduated from Brush High School (1959) attended and played football for Ohio Wesleyan University and received his MBA from Ohio State (1965).

Rick is survived by his wife of 57 years, Laurie, his son Rich and daughter Cheryl, brother Chris and sister Kathy, his daughter-in-law Amy, four grandchildren, Hannah, Hillary, Hope and Luke and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Rick was a life-long learner, lover of history, a voracious reader. He was passionate about the Horsfall Family genealogy, having inherited documents from England dating from the 1700's.

Rick and Laurie are members of Trinity Lutheran Church and are grateful to pastor Susan Crowell for years of support and her bedside ministry in Rick's last hours. The family would also like to thank Open Arms / Bon Secours Hospice for their kind, empathetic staff and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rick's name to Ohio Wesleyan Fund, 61 Sandusky St., Delaware, OH 43015. Or Trinity Lutheran outreach program 421 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29601 or a charity of your choice. A memorial service may be held at a later date.

For pictures and more information, please visit westvillefunerals.com

Cremation Society of SC - Westville Funerals is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
