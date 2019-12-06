Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Richard H. Smith

Richard H. Smith Obituary
Richard H. Smith

Greenville - Richard H. Smith, 82, of Greenville passed away December 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Rose and Horace Smith. Survivors include his wife of the home, Mary Hembree Smith, one son, Dean Smith, a daughter Vicki Long, and two grandchildren; Jozi and Matt Long, two sisters; Katherine and June (Rusty) Cole , and one brother, Raymond (Doris) Latourette, he was predeceased by two sisters; Bessie and Brenda

Richard was a Member of the Moose Lodge, , and a retiree of the Michelin Plant after 19 years of service. Richard served in the Military and retired after 21 years of service.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
