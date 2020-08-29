Dr. Richard Hemsley (Rick) Carpenter, Jr.



Greenville - Dr. Richard Hemsley (Rick) Carpenter, Jr., 75, beloved husband of Linda Norris Carpenter, passed away at his home in Simpsonville Wednesday, August 26, 2020.



Born in Columbia, SC, he was a life-long resident of Greenville County and a son of the late Richard Hemsley, Sr. and Martha Sims Carpenter.



Rick was a 1963 graduate of Greenville Senior High School, a 1967 graduate of Presbyterian College, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order, and a 1971 graduate of the MUSC School of Dental Medicine. He served as a Captain in the United States Army for 2 years before returning to the upstate.



During his 43 years of practice in Mauldin, he served as president of the Greenville County Dental Society and was active in the local, state and national dental associations. Dentistry was his true passion. Rick was excited about going to work each day. He was blessed by having a wonderful staff whom he loved and by having patients who became life-long friends.



He was a member of the Mauldin Rotary Club, served on the boards of several local non-profit organizations, volunteered at the Greenville Free Medical Clinic, United Ministries, and local food banks. In addition, he was a life-long supporter of local youth programs (scouts, sports, advocacy). A life-long member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rick served as elder, trustee, teacher, youth advisor, basketball coach and loyal servant.



His passions were being Poppy to his granddaughters and spending time with them. He also enjoyed camping, watching sunsets in the mountains from the front porch of his home at Caesar's Head, listening to music, watching college basketball, pursuing his interest in history, and participating in the OLLI program at Furman.



Rick was a friend and mentor to all he met, showering them all with his constant love, kindness and gentleness. He was the epitome of what a husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and faithful servant should be. He was a true gentleman and, when asked what he wanted, he always replied "peace". He has now achieved that ultimate PEACE.



Surviving are his wife, Linda Norris Carpenter, of the home; two daughters, Catherine Carpenter Jansson (Allen) of Beaufort, SC, and Laura Carpenter Weiss (Michael) of Mauldin; granddaughters Molly and Zoey Weiss; a sister Martha Carpenter Shaleuly (Jerome) of Simpsonville; two brothers, Frederick Furman Carpenter (Marian) of Greenville and William Alfred Carpenter (Terri) of Asheville, NC; a sister-in-law, Susan Norris McDaniel, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to one of the following. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2310 Augusta Street, Greenville, SC 29605; United Ministries, 606 Pendleton Street, Greenville, SC 29601; or Greenville Free Medical Clinic, 601 Arlington Avenue, Greenville, SC 29601. A celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date.









