Richard J. Spede
Clemson - Richard "Dick" Joseph Spede, 85 of Clemson, SC (formerly of Plainview, NY) passed peacefully to be with the Lord on June 28, 2020.
Born February 12, 1935, in Queens, NY to Walter and Marie (Snyder) Spede, both deceased, Dick married his childhood sweetheart Mary Jane Petrosino on June 16, 1956, and they were married almost 63 years when she passed in 2019. Richard is survived by his children Mark Spede (Jani) of Seneca, SC and Mary Beth Rauser (William) of Shelton, CT and grandchildren Emily and Colleen Rauser, Dale and Dane Spede, as well as numerous friends and family.
A graveside service will be held at 9:00 AM Tuesday, June 30 at Memory Gardens in Clemson for immediate family only (due to COVID) with Father Dan McLellan officiating.
A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard Spede's honor can go to St. Andrew Catholic Church in Clemson or the Clemson University Tiger Band Association (www.cutba.org).
Full Obituary and condolences at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.