Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Richard Kay Bichel Obituary
Richard Kay Bichel

Simpsonville - Richard Kay Bichel, 87, of Simpsonville, husband of the late Willou Ruth Donaldson Bichel, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at McCall Hospice House.

Born in Sioux City, IA, he was a son of the late Adolf C. and Amelia Kay Bichel. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church. Prior to his retirement, he was a human resource manager in the textile industry. As a member of Senior Action, Mr. Bichel enjoyed playing in the Senior Bands. Also, he enjoyed volunteering at Meal On Wheels, Greenville Hospital System and United Way.

Surviving are three children, Steven Bichel (Susan) of Greenville, Susan Goodbar (Tony) of Greenville, Jeffrey Bichel of Houston, TX; and five grandchildren, Adam (Jacqueline), Amy, Tim, Mary Ruth, and Grace Goodbar.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Marvin and Robert Bichel, and sister, Margaret Wade.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will follow in the Downtown Chapel, beginning at 10:30 a.m., with burial in Graceland East Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 27, 2019
